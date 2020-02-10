FCC pushes $ 9.7 billion plan to free C-band spectrum for 5G

The FCC now wants to open up to 280 MHz of the C-band spectrum used by satellite companies in an effort to accelerate 5G deployment. The recently reported move proposed by Chairman Ajit Pai may be worth as much as $ 9.7 billion in incentive payments to satellite companies moving their customers to different parts of the band. According to Mr. Pai, the costs of actually relocating satellite companies should be closer to $ 3 billion to $ 5 billion.

The band itself consists of approximately 500 MHz of the spectrum between 3.7 and 4.2 GHz. That would include costs, both to launch new satellites and to place filters on earthbound stations.

At least one person who is aware of the proposal has indicated that large satellite providers such as Intelsat, Telesat and SES are expected to support the proposal. The companies claim that without the proposal it can take ten years to clear the spectrum.

The FCC plan for C-band 5G is not without opposition

The FCC chairman indicates that the auction to use the released spectrum starts on 8 December. But that did not go without opposition or controversy. A recent dual bill, proposed by US Senator John Kennedy and Democrats, wants to undermine incentives. This would in particular undermine satellite companies seeking compensation for relocating customers from the proposed spectrum.

Kennedy spoke directly about the proposed $ 9.7 billion from FCC Chairman Pai, indicating that he finds the figure unfair to the taxpayer. An important point of discussion, he says, is that many in the country do not have access to broadband services. Although 5G may serve as an alternative to fast internet, the senator does not agree, indicating that broadband should be a higher priority for spending.

Mr Pai has responded to these concerns to indicate that he already supports the development of broadband in rural areas. The chairman further said that the proceeds from the auction could still be used to bridge the broadband gap. That would remain the case, he claims, even the auction was held on February 28. But, Pai says, such a solution should be proposed by Congress.

Feed the growing 5G machine

The industry-supported FCC proposal to use the C-band for 5G comes as the global race for 5G dominance continues to increase. The US is generally lagging behind China, with the best mobile providers of that country working together early in 2019 to help the nation. That effort followed a bid from 2018 in line with the same goal.

Companies in the US do not rest on their laurels either. After several large-scale efforts by the FCC to free spectrum, including an attempt to free CBRS spectrum, 5G implementations have been steadily advanced in the region.

AT&T recently used the low-band spectrum to increase the total coverage to 32 cities throughout the country. The spectrum offers only small improvements compared to 4G LTE in terms of speed. But that comes with a larger coverage area and support for a larger number of devices.