Father of WA cliff victim Corey Ring supports Baxter Woodger in court after a crash at Coral Bay

A father whose son was killed in a WA cliff crashed across the country to assist the driver in an extraordinary case of forgiveness.

Steve Ring did what many other grieving parents could not do, with extraordinary compassion to support the man responsible for the death of his son Corey.

“I stand next to Baxter as a good friend of my son, and I believe that if my son were here, he would not be to blame for Baxter, it would have been a tragic accident,” Mr. Ring told 7News

Baxter Woodger and Corey Ring were childhood friends in their prime.

Tragically, that changed in August 2018 when Baxter unknowingly drove off the edge of a cliff at Coral Bay.

The 20 meter dive and the impact was too much for Corey’s body to endure.

Camera IconCorey Ring was killed in August 2018 when his friend unknowingly drove off the edge of a cliff near Coral Bay. Credit: 7News

Friends – including Baxter – tried to revive him for more than four hours while night became day.

Mr. Ring never blamed Baxter and never wanted him to be accused of dangerous driving resulting in death.

The case could have been tackled in April last year when Baxter Woodger offered to plead guilty to the lesser indictment of careless driving resulting in death.

Prosecutors rejected that plea and continued with a trial of the court.

Only a week before the trial would go ahead, the public prosecutor reconsidered and the charge was lowered.

Baxter had a small trace of MDMA in his system, but it did not contribute to the accident.

Camera icon Steve Ring and Baxter Woodger outside the court today. Credit: 7News

The 25-year-old carpenter was fined $ 8300.

“He has to live with this for the rest of his life,” said Mr. Ring. “And if there is a sentence that is required, that is more than enough”

