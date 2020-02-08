Fans crowd OR Tambo to welcome Zozibini Tunzi home

For Zozibini Tunzi, who was crowned Miss Universe in December 2019, it was a whirlwind of a few months, but she’s finally back in South Africa.

Zozibini landed at OR Tambo Airport on Saturday, February 8th, less than two months after conquering the Miss Universe crown at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. She hasn’t been home since her conquest of the crown, and her fans couldn’t wait to catch a glimpse of the inspiring queen.

The apartment where she lived for a year when she claimed the Miss South Africa crown has since been handed over to Sasha-Lee Olivier, who adopted this crown when Zozibini became Miss Universe, but the lady from the Eastern Cape went to South Africa brought back with open arms, even if their stay is short.

Sasha-Lee conducted the great greeting for Zozibini alongside a choir and a troupe of dancers who stunned Miss Universe.

The Soweto Gospel Choir provided a rousing rendition of the national anthem when an emotional zozibini greeted the numerous followers who appeared in OR Tambo to welcome the queen home.

Watch: Miss Universe is welcome at home

Zozibini’s Miss Universe triumph came shortly after the Springboks inspired South Africa and, like the Boks, will travel the country, stopping in several cities and visiting her hometown in the Eastern Cape.

Miss Universe’s supporters had to wait patiently for their arrival. Not only did it take two months to return to South Africa, her flight back home was also delayed by a few hours. That did little to dampen the mood in OR Tambo when thousands sang, cheered and recited before the popular Queen touched down in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa invited her to be a guest of honor during his speech.

Miss Universe will fly straight to her hometown of Tsolo on the Eastern Cape, as the first stop on a short but packed visit to South Africa.

As the winner of Miss Universe, she will be based in New York until the next pageant, and will work with the organization to promote various charitable interests, including her work on combating gender-based violence.

Zozibini is the third South African woman to win the Miss Universe crown. Her victory was celebrated as the triumph of the natural beauty of African women and meant an enormous sum for so many people not only in South Africa but around the world.