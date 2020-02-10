Famous chef George Calombaris restaurant restaurant founded in voluntary administration

Famous chef George Calombaris has put much of his restaurant empire in voluntary administration.

Advisory and investment firm KordaMentha has been appointed as administrator of 22 companies in the Made Establishment Group.

Calombaris’ Made Establishment group, of which KordaMentha says it operates 12 restaurants and eateries in Melbourne, is voluntarily run after a meeting on Monday afternoon.

About 400 employees will lose their jobs.

The only part of the company that is excluded from the appointment is a chain of four Yo-Chi outlets.

The managers said in a statement that outstanding wages and superannuation were paid to employees up to the appointment of KordaMentha.

“To my entire team, I really regret that it has come to that. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and friendship, ”Calombaris published on his personal Instagram account.

“Personally, the last few months have been the most challenging I’ve ever experienced.”

His family property in the affluent Toorak in Melbourne is also for sale.

Real estate agency Kay and Burton has confirmed that the property is listed for a campaign of expression of interest.

The decision to close the chef’s company comes after it hit the market last year. In 2017, Made Establishment staff received $ 7.8 million in wages and superannuation.

The Melbourne-based company received a $ 200,000 fine from the Fair Work Ombudsman in July after current or former Press Club, Gazi, and Hellenic Republic employees were reimbursed for work between 2011 and 2017.

Trade unions were furious about the amount of the fine and said it should have been bigger.

A first creditor meeting will be held next Thursday.

KordaMentha blamed “difficult trading conditions in the hospitality industry” and services such as UberEats for changing the customer’s taste to cheaper eateries.

.