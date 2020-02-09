Family advocates help from the public to find “beautiful” Thornbury grandfather

Police and family say they seriously fear a missing Thornbury grandfather and made a desperate call to the public to help find the “great man” last seen on Saturday morning.

Paul Raines, 65, suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen leaving his Pender St at home on Saturday morning.

Police and family say they have growing fears for Mr. Raines’ health, given his medical condition and safety after the wild wind hit Melbourne during the weekend.

Investigators stepped up the search yesterday and called in the Air Wing, SES and all local police units to help locate them.

Search teams will focus on the Merri Creek and Darebin Creek lines, and follow a tip he saw Saturday afternoon at the “Welcome to Thornbury” food truck park.

Sergeant Craig Zaheer said they had sought help from “everyone they could miss”.

Raines was wearing a Collingwood Football Club cap, jeans, and a black, gray and red polo T-shirt when he left the house he shares with his wife at 10:30 am, and the police said he was known for taking long walks. to enjoy.

Sgt Zaheer said the four-year-old grandfather worked as a bartender and probably felt comfortable talking to strangers.

“He feels very comfortable talking to people … and having conversations with people he doesn’t know,” he said.

“We would ask anyone who does talk to him … to contact the police as soon as possible,” said Sgt Zaheer.

Rob Raines said his brother was “one of the nicest guys you could ever have”.

“He will talk to everyone,” he said.

“He will approach people, but he is not the kind of person who will ask for help,

“He is proud of that way,” he said.

Daughter Georgia begged the audience to help find her father.

“It has been too long

“He has so many people who love him and we just need him at home,” she said.

