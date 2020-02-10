Facebook, Twitter and TikTok fight fake news about coronavirus

Facebook and Twitter remove content that contains incorrect information about the virus

TikTok flashes and warns users to check information

Coronavirus has reportedly killed 900 people in China

With the outbreak of the corona virus in China, the misinformation about the diseases has also spread to the Internet. A Brit recently claimed to have cured the deadly virus, reportedly killing 900 people in China, with hot whiskey and honey. The report that whiskey is a cure has not been reviewed by any medical research group.

To counteract such misinformation regarding corona viruses, global social media and technology giants such as Twitter, Facebook, Google and YouTube have decided to regulate online content. To this end, companies will remove questionable content from their platform and employ a team of fact-checkers to target and track the information being circulated.

For example, Twitter, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the World Health Organization (WHO), launched a search request for India. This means that Twitter will refer to the WHO website every time it searches for coronavirus or any other related term.

Google, Facebook and YouTube will also follow this process. The step ensures that users get their information from more reliable sources.

Facebook’s fact-checkers have already started removing content with allegations exposed by WHO and local health officials.

“We focus on statements that are intended to discourage treatment or take reasonable precautions, including claims that relate to wrong remedies or preventive methods – such as drinking bleach to cure the coronavirus – or claims that confuse people about the donate available health resources, ”said Facebook in a blog post published on January 30, 2020.

“We will also block or restrict hashtags used to spread misinformation on Instagram and take proactive sweeps to find and remove as much of this content as possible,” the company added.

Chinese short video app TikTok asks its users to verify coronavirus facts against trusted sources by displaying warnings in eight Indian languages. The platform also prompts its users to report content that violates the TikTik community guidelines.

author

As a new journalist, Kritti continues to research the real world. She currently works as a journalist at Inc42 and likes the art of multimedia storytelling. Reach her on (email protected)