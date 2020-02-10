Facebook talks about VR breakthrough at GDC 2020

The 2020 Game Developers Conference (GDC) is coming and developer sessions are popping up. Apart from this Facebook session, nothing is too juicy.

The company will host an event titled “VR Game State: Breakthrough as VR Breakout” at the show between March 16 and 20 (no time for the actual meeting was announced). The event’s description suggests that an Oculus expert jury will be on Facebook to “provide an unrestricted overview of where we work with VR today, what works, what breaks through, and what will happen next.”

It’s tempting to make a meal out of what’s going to happen next. In view of the general conditions for the meeting, however, we doubt that this indicates important announcements. This is a conversation for developers who want to maximize sales of their VR game. So at the most you can expect some features that Facebook is working on to improve this.

Still, it’s a particularly notable session as Facebook follows a somewhat infamous curation policy for Oculus Quest that is far more selective than that of Rift or Go. As the description of the event notes, “Many developers now see real success”, and the release of Quest is an important reason for this. However, other developers have found that their games in the Oculus Store have been rejected. Hopefully this panel will give developers an insight into how to avoid this situation.

It’s not the only event Facebook has listed for GDC so far. The company will also speak about “The future of interaction and the future of multiplayer in VR”. Perhaps we will learn more about the company’s plans for Horizon’s upcoming social platform there?

We will be at the GDC ourselves to get the latest information from the show.