Facebook promises to improve security after data breaches

Facebook Inc. has pledged to improve security protocols to resolve a lawsuit blaming the company for a data breach in 2018 in which 29 million users disclosed personal information.

The company will be more likely to look for suspicious patterns of user activity that include access tokens that allow users to access their accounts. This is included, among other things, in a proposal to settle a class action lawsuit that was submitted to the federal court in San Francisco late Friday.

The social network giant has been accused of negligent allowing hackers to exploit software bugs to log into accounts that were considered to be the worst security breach on Facebook at the time.

Facebook denied misconduct, claiming the attack was due to “unknown and unpredictable vulnerabilities,” and the company responded quickly.

The agreement is subject to approval by District Court judge William Alsup, who previously said that “the repeated loss of privacy of Facebook users represents a long-term need for supervision.”

Alsup decided in November that users could not claim financial compensation because the lead plaintiff did not prove that he had incurred any expenses.

