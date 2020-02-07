Facebook, Netflix, Spotify record Highest phishing attempts: report

Facebook accounted for 18% of all phishing attempts

48% of phishing scams were web-based

According to Google, 12,000 of its users were exposed to phishing attacks in December 2019

While India relies on Netflix’s latest original Jamtara – a series based on phishing scams – the role seems to be very realistic. Several companies around the world have recently warned their users of fraudsters trying to steal money and personal information.

A report by malware analysis and vulnerability research company Check Point Research has now highlighted that global social media giant Facebook had the most phishing attempts between October and December 2019.

The “4th Quarter 2019 Brand Phishing Report” also noted that the American web service Yahoo !, the video streaming platform Netflix, the platform for digital payments PayPal, the global tech giant Microsoft and Music Streaming giant Spotify were some other brands that were vulnerable to such cases.

The report listed the names of some of the largest brands used in phishing and what percentage of cases were recorded worldwide. This included:

Facebook (18%) Yahoo (10%) Netflix (5%) PayPal (5%) Microsoft (3%) Spotify (3%) Apple (2%) Google (2%) Chase (2%) Ray-Ban (2%)

The report found that almost 27% of all phishing attacks were done via email and 48% through the Internet. About 25% of the scams were carried out using mobile phones. Yahoo! Received more email-based requests while Spotify is exposed to all web-based phishing attempts.

How do phishing attacks occur?

According to Maya Horowitz, Director of Threat Intelligence and Research at Check Point Software, cybercriminals use various methods to get victims to transfer their personal information, credentials, or just money.

“Although this often happens with spam emails, we have also seen attackers get email account credentials, investigate their victim for weeks, and target attacks against partners and customers to steal money,” added Horowitz ,

The report also found that fraudsters mimicked the domain name and web design of official websites from well-known brands to convince victims. The link to this fake website can be sent to users in a variety of ways, including email, text messages, and redirects while surfing the web. In addition, such links can also be sent via fraudulent mobile applications.

Indian users at risk

In December 2019, Google announced that over 12,000 of its users in 129 countries had been exposed to a phishing scam. The company found that it could have been carried out by attackers who received government support. In addition, over 500 of the 12,000 users were Indian.

In addition, Paytm, a popular financial technology company, and its Payments Bank have admittedly seen an increase in the number of phishing and fraud cases in recent months. Even Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm, tweeted about the topic.

In addition, the Paytm Payment Bank recently distributed a list of 3,500 phone numbers used in such scams to government agencies. Paytm Payments Bank added that other payment banks can use the record to identify the fraudster. The company has also filed an FIR against fraudsters and fraudsters with the cyber cell.

A cybersecurity research company, CloudSEK, also found that users of e-commerce companies operating in India – Amazon, Flipkart – were also cheated with fake websites.

author

As a new journalist, Kritti continues to research the real world. She currently works as a journalist at Inc42 and likes the art of multimedia storytelling. Reach her on (email protected)