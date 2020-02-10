Facebook is coughing up $ 550 million to quell the face recognition controversy

Facebook has to spend $ 550 million on people who are annoyed by the controversial facial recognition feature “Tag Suggestions”.

You are probably familiar with this system if you are a Facebook user. Thanks to this facial recognition software, a person’s name is displayed when you hover the mouse over a person’s face in a photo.

The feature rang alarm bells for Illinois users when they were introduced because they have a uniquely strict law there. The state’s biometric information privacy law prohibits companies from collecting biometric data without users’ express consent, and the law also requires companies to provide precise information about how that data is stored and when it is destroyed (via Boston Herald).

Report a class action lawsuit against Illinois Illinois Facebook users in 2015 who did not believe Facebook met this standard. The users indicated that they had not given permission to collect facial data – and that Facebook had not told them how long this information would be stored.

Facebook said, of course, that all of this is a lot of shit. (Note: definitely not a direct quote.)

The billing amount was first announced as part of Facebook’s fourth quarter earnings, which also shows slow growth of the company. After the announcement, a Facebook spokesman said: “We decided to reach an agreement because it was in the best interest of our community and our shareholders to overcome this matter.”

The “Tag-Suggest” function was deactivated for EU users in 2012 after a report by the Irish Data Protection Officer (DPC) was published. This included a number of new privacy recommendations that prompted Facebook to change its privacy settings.

However, Facebook reintroduced the feature a few years ago and cleverly positioned it as a new tool that can protect users’ privacy by determining whether someone has stolen an image and created an incorrect profile. Hmmm.

