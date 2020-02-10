Facebook app for Windows 10 to close this month

According to a new report, the Windows 10 app from Facebook will no longer work before the end of this month. MSPowerUser has shared an email from a Facebook user who has received a notification about the impending closure. According to the email from the Facebook team, the app will no longer work on 28 February 2020. Facebook instructs people to use their browser to control Facebook from their PC.

The record of Facebook when it comes to releasing and maintaining apps on Windows 10 has become indispensable over the years. The company’s apps often go months without an update and fall behind on their counterparts on iOS and Android. That situation improved when Facebook turned its Messenger app into an Electron app and turned the Instagram app into a PWA, but the Facebook app doesn’t seem to get the same treatment.

Here is the complete text that Marius has sent to MSPowerUser:

Because you use Facebook for Windows desktop app, we wanted to make sure that this app stops working on Friday, February 28, 2020. You still have access to all your friends and favorite Facebook features by logging in through your browser at www.facebook.com.

For the best experience, make sure you use the latest version of our supported browsers, including the new Microsoft Edge.

You still have access to Messenger via the Facebook website or by logging in via your browser at www.messenger.com. If you prefer a desktop app for your conversations, try the new Messenger for Windows that you can now download from the Microsoft Store.

Thank you for using the Facebook app for Windows,

The Facebook team

The e-mail states that the Facebook Messenger app lingers and people can chat via messenger.com. Facebook specifically states that its Messenger app is available through the Microsoft Store.

What do you think about Facebook closing its desktop app for Windows 10? Do you use the app or your web browser when browsing Facebook on your PC? Let us know in the comments below.