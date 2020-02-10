Facebook acquires Positional Tracking Company from Scape Technologies

According to Techcrunch, Facebook has acquired a company called Scape Technologies that relies on visual position detection.

Scape Technologies is based in London and was founded in 2016. A technology was worked on with which the position can be determined more precisely than only with GPS. The company called this a “Visual Positioning Service”, which dealt with image processing and allowed developers to use highly accurate location data when creating apps. On the website, Scape says it “has harnessed AI to enable camera devices to see their surroundings outdoors and on an infinite scale.”

The technology was originally developed taking augmented reality apps and other areas such as robotics into account. The ultimate goal was to give every machine equipped with a camera the opportunity to interpret and understand its surroundings. In this context, one could guess why Facebook was interested in an acquisition.

Two Facebook representatives have now replaced Scapes’ former venture capital representatives on the board, and Facebook now holds more than 75% of the company’s shares, a majority stake. Given the nature of the technology, Facebook may intend to incorporate Scape Technologies’ SDK and engines in any form into its existing VR and AR technology. If Scape’s visual positioning service is as accurate as they claim, it could come in handy on Facebook headsets that use cameras to track the position of the player inside out.

The acquisition is the last in a long line of Facebook purchases to strengthen its position in VR and AR.