F-Secure has just created a super-secure, USB-sized computer

The hardware security specialists from F-Secure have developed a computer in USB format that is particularly secure.

The stick is called “USB Armory Mk II” and is one of the smallest computers in the world. It offers security from the ground up and is suitable for a wide range of applications and computing tasks, including cryptocurrency wallets, secure authentication and hardware security modules.

A F-Secure press release said: “The F-Secure Foundry team developed the device in response to security issues that arise when hardware and firmware overlap. As a result, the device represents a state-of-the-art orchestration between software, firmware and hardware and at the same time offers a multitude of security functions and high computing power with the smallest form factors. “

The stick uses a combination of hardware and software to protect your data. According to F-Secure, the security functions of the stick make it perfect for high-use operations where security is of the utmost importance – for example, as a wallet for cryptocurrencies.

The stick also uses an open source ecosystem, which allows the platform to evolve as the user needs. So if you are considering using the Mk II USB Armory and cannot currently use it, it may be possible in the future.

Andrea Barisani, Head of Hardware Security at F-Secure, added: “We routinely offer our customers security checks and security services that make us both breakers and technology makers. This gives us the opportunity to offer the most modern security in our consulting practice. The hardware and software implementation of the USB armory makes this clear. Our constant search for systems and methods to improve embedded computing security has driven the development of the USB armory, which enables us to create all types of secure systems for our customers. “

