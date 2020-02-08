Experts say the dismissal of 3 officials, including Sondland and Vindman, is a “criminal” crime – Raw Story

President Donald Trump ended Friday afternoon and evening ended the week with the dismissal of three White House officials and officials accusing his accusation in a retaliatory campaign that some experts call illegal.

Trump not only had Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman leave the White House, he also fired him from his National Security Post and escorted out of the building. Vindman’s twin brother, who also works at the NSC, was briefly fired and escorted, as the New York Times reports.

If that wasn’t enough, Trump turned around and also fired his ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland.

Both Vindman and Sondland had testified before the congress, showing that the whistleblower claimed that the president had committed disturbing behavior by extorting Ukraine. The General Accounting Office substantiated that claim and stated that Trump’s withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid was illegal.

The hashtag #FridayNightMasacre is currently popular on Twitter.

CNN legal analyst and former federal and public prosecutor Elie Honig says that Trump’s actions today are “criminal.”

I now ring this bell. It is shameful and criminal to downgrade / dismiss witnesses – as we see with Vindman, his brother, Sondland.

But this can get worse – including fake indictments against observed Trump enemies in the FBI and elsewhere. Pay attention to this.

David Rothkopf calls it a ‘Friday Night Massacre’, professor of international relations and visiting professor at Johns Hopkins University, journalist and CEO of The Rothkopf Group.

Friday night massacre. Keep in mind that this wave of retribution is a crime. https://t.co/u8DhWRUCJb

MSNBC Political Analyst and Senior Director of Progressive Programming for SiriusXM Radio, Zerlina Maxwell proposed the same label:

Friday night massacre? https://t.co/0mCHObkCuv

So did the co-founder and co-executive director of resistance organization Indivisible, Ezra Levin:

Thanks to @senatorcollins, @senatemajldr and friends for this Friday evening massage. https://t.co/R5O7xR3EMS

Just like Keith Boykin from CNN:

The Friday Night Massacre continues.

First Vindman. Now Sondland. Who’s next? https://t.co/9q4ZonG1lV

