Expected trends in cloud computing in 2020

The cloud trend for 2020 is “Spoiled for Choices”!

A higher focus on security together with DevOps, data analysis, automation and optimization are just some of the expected trends

The cloud market will continue to grow and it is a great time for consumers and cloud providers

Companies spend more than 50% of their time choosing the right technology stack, implementing it, and spending a little more time worrying about whether or not they made the right choice! But there is no one here to blame. This should have happened, and that’s exactly what prompted 800 companies to rely on the best cloud service companies to facilitate this selection through detailed comparisons, pricing options, technical compatibility, and testing.

So what’s going to shine this year 2020?

The first thing we can say to achieve growth is to focus on safety!

India will spend a lot of time on security issues this year. In 2019, there were a number of security requests from consumers, such as performing GAP analysis to understand their security implementations and possible gaps.

We can assume that this will continue to increase in 2020, since numerous projects for implementing proven security methods are already being carried out, from encryption to complex next-gen firewall implementations. Organizations migrating to the cloud or already migrating to the cloud will take these security factors more seriously this year.

DevOps

Speed ​​will continue to be one of the most important success factors for any company in a highly competitive market like ours. Particularly with increasing competition and a larger number of options per day, consumers have to be up to date and modern. In such cases, DevOps plays an important role in achieving faster deployments. It helps with the continuous implementation and seamless management of the code from development to production. There are a number of DevOps tools on the market to look for, and integration with identity management systems is already a blessing.

data analysis

We have always enjoyed making informed decisions. But thanks to cloud, we can now do it without drilling a hole in our pockets. We can safely look for tons of data warehouse, analytics and reporting projects. 2020 is expected to offer more scope and potential in this area.

Automation / optimization

We spend more than 40% of our working time optimizing our customers’ workloads to achieve better performance and reduce cloud spending. Once the business is established and the bottom line matters, optimizing cloud spending is the first thing entrepreneurs do as this is one of the three main costs for any cloud first organization. There are tons of technology options available in the cloud these days, and experienced architects play a big role. In fact, companies don’t mind hiring experts who only help them optimize their spending on cloud technology.

Although these are some of the few trends that we can expect in 2020 and in the years to come, the cloud market will continue to grow and consumer choice will continue to grow. We can expect consumers to be better informed and informed about all available technologies and to request their implementation for their full growth as an organization.

author

Jesintha Louis is Director and Business Evangelist – Partner Success of G7CR Technologies India Private Limited