Expansion sides winless in AFLW round one

If round one is a guide, it can be a difficult season for the AFLW expansion sides.

Four new teams entered the scene in 2020 and they all suffered first-up defeats against established opponents.

The results will lead to further questions about the depth of talent available to new parties this season.

But the common theme that came from each one was that it was positive to get rid of their first games and the associated pressure.

St Kilda coach Peta Searle felt that her side would be much better for the run after handling 11 debutantes in a 25-point defeat against the Bulldogs in Moorabbin.

“It’s good to get rid of it, take a deep breath, anchor your feet and go again,” she said.

“That said, I have high expectations for this group.

“We are an expansion club, but what difference does it make?

“We are good enough to win footy games and we are expected to win games from footy, so there is much to learn today.”

The Bulldogs kicked the opening three goals to set the tone for their 6.3 (39) to 2.2 (14) victory for a capacity crowd of around 8,000 when the Saints Nadia von Bertouch lost to a suspected serious knee injury.

Collingwood lost tree recruit Brianna Davey to a leg injury in an incident that soured their very first round one win, with 27 points over newcomers West Coast in Victoria Park.

GWS triumphed against Gold Coast, despite kicking just one goal in a 1.3 (9) to 1.2 (8) brawl in gloomy conditions.

The two produced the lowest combined match score in the history of AFLW and AFL / VFL.

Brisbane controlled the wet conditions to amaze Adelaide, last year’s premiers, to kick the first three goals and resist a late fightback in their victory from 5.4 (34) to 3.3 (21).

Lions star Lauren Arnell was the only multiple goal kicker when Anne Hatchard set a new AFLW record with 34 sales for the Crows.

The return of Daisy Pearce was a reason for Melbourne to celebrate this and they did it with verve, while they beat favorites North Africa 3.4 (22) to 3.2 (20) in a seesaw match.

The young attacker Eden Zanker led to the demons when the Kangaroos had included the cost of defeat, when Daria Bannister contracted a joint problem.

Carlton opened the season in good style on Friday night by controlling the disputed possession and field position to run over newcomers Richmond and won 6.12 (48) to 2.2 (14).

In the final game of the round, Fremantle goalkeeper Sabreena Duffy simulated four goals to lead the Dockers to a 16-point win over Geelong in Perth.

