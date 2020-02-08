Ex-Obama photographer Pete Souza trolls perfectly revengeful Trump about Vindman shooting with joke photo – Raw Story

On Friday, former White House photographer Pete Souza met President Donald Trump with a photo of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, who responded to a supporter who gave him “rabbit ears” and laughed in response.

As Souza explained: “I’m sure if this man did this today at IMpotus, the attorney general would be instructed to investigate his background and the tax authorities would check his tax return,” he wrote.

Souza’s rebuke came in the aftermath of the president who fired several board officials on Friday – including EU ambassador Gordan Sondland – and reports that Attorney General Bill Barr is interfering with further investigations into the president’s activities.