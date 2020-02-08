Ex-NSC official – Raw Story

On Friday, former National Security Council officer Samantha Vinograd weighed in on the resignation of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman – and warned that it was another sign of how the President’s short-lived whims and vendettas had the ability of America to implement a national security policy. to undermine.

As we wonder what kind of person — let alone what kind of president — feels the need to publicly humiliate a decorated war hero, remember that the president’s actions are about punishment and deterrence. https://t.co/oO8ny2CNRT

– Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) 7 February 2020

Shortly after he was acquitted by the senate and left the GOP car for life, the president fired two men who did nothing but their job.

He punishes them for not lying or turning a blind eye to misconduct.

– Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) 7 February 2020

But he also tries to prevent others from speaking through appropriate channels.

Absent bosses going to fight for their team – USG officials are at the mercy of the president’s last ballot.

– Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) 7 February 2020

This influences recruitment and retention, and it can also affect future reporting of abuse by the president.

– Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) 7 February 2020

The qualifications for WH jobs used to include policy experience and respect for the rule of law, now they advertise that they want the opposite.

– Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) 7 February 2020

Other democracies around the world have good reason to fear that the president will stack his policy team with political surrogates instead of policy experts.

This is unlikely to lead to close working relationships

– Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) 7 February 2020

For those Republican senators who said that Trump learned about deposition – this is a clear fact that he has learned something and that something is not good for our democracy.

– Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) 7 February 2020

