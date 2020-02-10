Ex-CIA senior officer explodes Trumpification from office – reveals Pompeo’s role in protecting the president – Raw Story

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), founded in 1947 under President Harry Truman, has been in existence for 73 years and has dealt with foreign intelligence under 13 different presidents – the most recent being Donald Trump. In a February 10 article for Just Security, Douglas London (a retired CIA senior operations officer who left in 2018) takes a look at the state of the agency in the Trump era. And London, now teaching at Georgetown University in Washington D.C., complains that the CIA has acted more in the interests of Trump in recent years than in the interests of foreign intelligence in the United States.

Mike Pompeo, now Secretary of State for the Trump administration, served as CIA director from January 2017 to April 2018 – and London recalls that when Pompeo was in charge of the CIA, “anything that embarrasses the president somehow could bring him or make him weak to be avoided. “

The former CIA official states: “Pompeo gave priority to protecting Trump from news he did not want to hear, an approach to the job that sometimes subjugated the interests of the country to those of the president. Pompeo was more concerned about his position with the president and also refused to offer any support to CIA employees in light of repeated Trump attacks – fearing that such an encouragement would make Trump angry. “

Under Pompeo, London claims, the CIA was “less about content, and more about atmosphere”.

Gina Haspel became director of the CIA in 2018 and London frankly states that she is “more skilled and better qualified” to lead the office than Pompeo. But although London clearly has a higher opinion about Haspel than about Pompeo, he emphasizes that the interests of Trump are still given priority in the CIA.

“Those of us who have worked with Haspel in recent years had little expectation that she would push back against this president,” London complains. “It is not in her nature to take such positions against authority, as the report shows in her ascendency. The images of her enthusiastic applause during the President of the State of the Union speech will not be lost to staff either of the CIA, especially when alternated with the absence of such a visible hero worship betrayed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who were also present in the public. “

Nevertheless, London Reel welcomes that he spoke about the murder of journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in Istanbul, Turkey in 2018.

“To her credit, I believe Director Haspel has faithfully represented CIA reports and assessments, as evidenced by the strong position she took after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi,” London notes. “She is smart, substantive, more interested in details than her predecessor and is open to more input. Yet, like Pompeo, Haspel does not tend to include more substantive officers in briefings, as other directors have done. But unlike Pompeo, Haspel is a voracious reader and savvy as both a consumer of intelligence and a practitioner. “

London concludes his article with a difficult comment, pointing out how damaging Trump’s presidency has been for the CIA.

“The CIA staff will persist, but it is not unbreakable,” warns London. “Operating in a gray, dangerous world in which neither sacrifices nor achievements can ever see the light of day is a challenge enough. If you do that for a president who sometimes sees the CIA as his enemy – and who quickly sets his framework, and those who have vowed to protect them, in danger of a political victory – it may be asking too much. “