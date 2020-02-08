There will be 13 full moons this year, including two supermoons and a blue moon. The first supermoon is the snow moon in February, followed by a supermoon in March and April.

However, astronomers are divided when it comes to the snow moon in February. Many believe that it is not close enough to Earth to be classified as a super moon.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the snow moon in February, from the origin of its name to when, where and how it should be displayed. Let’s first look at the definition of a supermoon.

What is a supermoon?

When a full moon coincides with a perigee, we get a super moon. Today’s moon will appear unusually large, but it is still only 362,478 kilometers from Earth. The snow moon in February 2019 was 356,846 km away.

Credit: Pixabay

The guideline value for a supermoon was set at 360,000, which means that this year’s snow moon misses it by around 2,000 kilometers. Many in the field believe that it is astronomically so short a distance that it can also be called a super moon.

It may not look bigger to the inexperienced eye than usual, but seasoned observers will notice the difference. That said, the moon will definitely be brighter.

This is due to the angular diameter – it is about 7% larger than the diameter of an average-sized moon and 14% larger than the diameter of a micromoon – also known as apogee.

Why is it called snow moon?

Different types of full moons have different names: wolf moon in January, snow moon in February, worm moon in March and so on. These names have been around for centuries because moons have been associated with changing seasons.

Credit: Pixabay

Snow moon gets its name for the heavy snowfall associated with February. It is also called “Bone Moon” or “Hunger Moon” because there is no food in the northern hemispheres in winter.

When and how you see it

According to TimeAndDate, the exact time when the snow moon is full is Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 7:33 am GMT. If you are in South Africa this time is at 9:33 AM SAST.

However, the best time to broadcast is Saturday evening. Although the moon is pretty impressive, the ideal observation time on Sunday, February 9th, would be from 3:00 a.m.

Will it affect us?

The tides of the ocean, yes. The tides, known as the Perigean Spring Tides, will continue to increase. It can cause flooding, which typically occurs when a strong weather system is accompanied by an exceptionally high spring tide.

A super snow moon rises behind sculptures on February 19, 2019 in Skopje. Photo: AFP / Robert ATANASOVSKI

It is a common myth that a super moon influences human psychology. Our vocabulary is littered with words like madness, madness, and idiot, all of which are derived from the Latin name for the moon.

However, scientific studies do not match. There is no statistical or scientific evidence that the moon affects our behavior except that we fear its beauty.