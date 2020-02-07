Everything new in iOS 13.4, including CarKey and an Apple Mail U-turn

Apple has just released the beta version for iOS 13.4, and developers who have tested the new software version have called for their new favorite features.

It may take a while for the stable version to come out, but there are definitely a few new parts worth labeling.

car connections

A lot of noise is currently being made around the new ‘CarKey’ API, which 9to5Mac discovered for the first time. If you use it in a future build, you can use this new feature to unlock your car with your Apple Watch or iPhone.

You need to drive an NFC-compatible vehicle and pair the devices using the Wallet app. Once set up, however, you can open your car by simply holding the device near your wheelset.

It continues with the vehicle theme. There is also a “CarPlay” feature that could add more navigation and auto control options. So far, however, it is not clear how exactly these would work.

Related: Best iPhones

New memoji

The new Memoji offer is probably less exciting than unlocking your car with your phone.

Twitter user Rene Ritchie said there are a total of nine new Memoji – as shown below.

Good things in today’s betas:

Mac & iOS:

– Share iCloud folders!

Mac:

– Time limits for on-screen communication

– Head pointer (accessibility)

iOS:

– CarPlay navigation system from third parties, new call control (waiting time for app updates)

– 9 new Memoji sticker types pic.twitter.com/lRWQgBaPZE

– Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) February 5, 2020

iCloud folder sharing

Folder sharing is available in beta. This means that users on Mac and iOS systems can easily share projects stored in iCloud.

It’s a handy little update if you’re trying to work on a new project or if you want to send all of your vacation pictures to your mother.

An improved mail toolbar

Apple completely redesigned the Mail toolbar when a new version was introduced in iOS 13. The company removed a series of buttons and then changed the positions of the reply and delete symbols. Understandably, people were not happy with this decision.

Apple has now recognized the error: it restores the entire key set and returns the delete key to the correct position.

Uniform purchases

Thanks to the new beta, developers can now bundle purchases across platforms in one app. So if you buy a new app for your iPad, the corresponding Mac version should also be activated.

The same goes for in-app purchases, so the £££ you spend on Love Island: the game will be broadcast to all of your devices.

Related: Best iPad

New links

There are new shortcuts in the Photo app for iPad users – you can now quickly switch between tabs and search more easily. There is also an option to introduce a new Shazam shortcut, which you can find through the Shortcuts app.

Executive writer

Ruth started her career at the Metro, where she worked as a feature writer. After a short break on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined 2019 as …

Unlike other websites, we thoroughly review all of the information we recommend and use industry-standard tests to evaluate the products. We will always tell you what we find. We can receive a commission if you buy through our price links.

Let us know what you think – send an email to the publisher