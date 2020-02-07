Everyone wants to read more. But this powerful online tool can make it happen.

At the start of the year, many people decided to read more books and learn new things in an effort to enrich their lives and become well-rounded citizens of the 21st century. Unfortunately, most of them have since learned that it was easier to follow that resolution than done. There are so many important books and ideas out there, and it is very difficult to get large blocks of time out of your already busy life. But what if there was a way to summarize all these books and ideas in a format that was easier for the average person to consume? Well, now thanks to a company called 12min and their pioneering 12min Microbook Library.

12min

12min has a team of experts that reads and analyzes the best, most inspiring, insightful, thought-provoking and influential non-fiction books, distilling them into their most important concepts and fundamental ideas. The 12min team then synthesizes these concepts and ideas into what they call a microbook, which provides an efficient and impactful summary of the original that you can consume in around 12 minutes.

12min microbooks are designed to speed up learning so that you can read more quickly, broaden your horizons and develop new skills, despite the time constraints of a busy lifestyle. There are literally hundreds of great non-fiction titles to choose from, covering a wide range of topics from the most influential authors, with new titles added every day. And they are all available in downloadable text and audio format. That means you can learn about effective management strategies while walking on the treadmill, questioning our dependence on social media while riding the subway, or thinking about the nature of existence awaiting the end of the piano lessons. your child.

Some examples of the titles you find in the 12min Microbook Library include The subtle art of not giving an F * ck by Mark Manson, The rise of money by Niall Ferguson, The social animal from David Brooks, Freakonomics by Stephen Dubner and Steven Levitt, The art of war by Sun Tzu, Short answers to the big questions from Stephen Hawking, outliers by Malcolm Gladwell, Turn into from Michelle Obama, His and nothing by Jean-Paul Sartre, and Moneyball from Michael Lewis.

12min

So how much does a subscription to the 12min Microbook Library cost? This is the best part.

If you subscribe through the 12min website, a one-year subscription costs you $ 69.30, which is actually a fairly fair price, given what you get in return. However, you can get one right now lifetime Stack Social subscription for just $ 39. This package gives you 24/7 access to the full 12-minute library, plus all the services and features they offer, forever.

The 12min Microbook Library is a revolutionary new way to read more and become familiar with important books and ideas that shape our world. So if one of your personal goals for the next decade is to broaden your mind, you would be crazy not to click here and take advantage of this temporary offer.

Futurism fans: to create this content, a non-editorial team worked with a member partner. We can collect a small commission for items purchased through this page. This message does not necessarily represent the opinion or approval of the editors of Futurism.com.

.