Everton defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 in EPL

Everton fought back after a terrible roar by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to defeat Crystal Palace 3-1 in the English Premier League and move into view of the Champions League qualifying positions.

Pickford gave Palace an equalizer in the 51st minute on Saturday by squeezing a low shot from Christian Benteke under his body as he went down for the rescue.

That canceled Bernard’s early goal for the hosts, who fought back after Benteke’s strike to score via Richarlison in the 59th and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 88th to climb to seventh place.

Everton moved five points behind Chelsea in fourth place in the race for the Champions League qualification.

Palace has won only one of their last 11 games and has dropped to within six points of the relegation zone.

