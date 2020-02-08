Even whitelisted websites that don’t work in J&K tell tech experts why

Technology analysts Rohini Lakshane and Prateek Waghre had reported this problem

The government had finally restored 2G Internet in J&K last month

The Internet shutdown at J&K is said to be the longest in the world

After months of Internet shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) following the sudden abolition of Articles 370 and 35A, the government restored 2G internet last month, but only to access a few websites. However, technology analysts have found that even most of these websites are virtually unusable.

Technology analysts Rohini Lakshane and Prateek Waghre said they conducted a functional test on the websites that the government in the region considered positive. After completing the test, they found that many of the whitelisted websites had usability problems.

This analysis was first conducted on 153 websites that were whitelisted by the Ministry of Interior of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir on January 18, 2020. However, according to Lakshane and Waghre, around 80 websites could not be opened properly.

Waghre explained why these websites don’t work in Jammu and Kashmir. The information that users access on most websites comes from subdomains, content delivery networks (CDNs) and third-party content stored on servers around the world. “Since these service providers are not whitelisted, most websites were broken,” he added.

The second analysis was conducted on 301 websites on January 24, 2020, and found that 126 whitelisted websites were either usable or partially usable, but around 144 of them had usability problems. 31 websites had to be removed from the investigation for reasons such as duplicate URLs, no URLs, indefinite URLs, or invalid URLs.

By order of the Supreme Court in the case of Anuradha Bhasin v Union of Indian and others, the government ended the internet block on January 10, 2020. So far, 481 websites have been whitelisted by the government.

Shutting down the Internet in Jammu and Kashmir is said to be the longest in the world with over 174 days (until January 25, 2020). This is followed by Kargil, who also carried out Article 370 repeal from August 4, 2019 to December 26, 2019.

According to Mary Meeker’s Internet Trends Report 2019, there have been more than 373 interruptions in Indian Internet services since January 2012. Another report from the India Today Data Intelligence Unit (DIU) found that 350 of these Internet shutdowns occurred after BJP-led NDA came in the middle.

Aman recently holds a degree in English journalism.