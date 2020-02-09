Even by Phil standards, this Phil Mickelson thing will amaze you

Phil Mickelson had one of the ups and downs of the year in the famous seventh hole of Pebble Beach on Saturday. Although the 13th hole of Pebble is not celebrated on the Monterey Peninsula, Mickelson’s scrambling there was something to see on Sunday.

For the context, Mickelson sailed his approach on par. 4. Actually, “sailed” is friendly; more like “put it on a plane for Sacramento and it landed long in Seattle”. His ball was found, but it was behind a set of trees, a camera tower, the gallery and the backyard hole of Jim Nantz (not really, but you get what we’re trying to say).

And yet somehow there was an opening, because there is also an opening for sorcery. For example, the magician Mickelson waved his wedge and pulled this “Did you see that!” shot from the Monterey marine layer:

"He's not giving up yet." Phil continues to thrill. Wow.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/ENryORGr4M — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 9, 2020

According to the law for golf writers, we are obliged to say that the putt in itself was impressive, whatever it was. But my word, even for a wizard with a short game like Mickelson, this is an escape that would make David Blaine blush.

