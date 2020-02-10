EV Unicorn Ola Electric earned 19 INR 2 Cr in the financial year, but how?

The company made a loss in fiscal year 19 with expenses of over INR 8 Cr

By 2021, Ola will target 1 million electric vehicles on Indian roads

The Bengaluru-based mobility unicorn Ola Electric has not announced any noteworthy events, but according to its accounts for 2018-2019 it has actually made some money.

According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs filings accessed by Inc42In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, the company had a total income of INR 2.13. How exactly it makes money remains a mystery, however, as it captures revenue based on lease income. However, there are no details about what it rents and what not to whom?

Ola Electric was founded by Ola in 2019 as an independent unit and is said to have used several pilots with charging solutions, battery changing stations and vehicles in two, three and four-wheel segments.

Ola Electric said the business is concerned with “continuing the business in India and abroad with the provision of services along the electric vehicle value chain, including but not limited to building infrastructure to facilitate the electric vehicle ecosystem Enterprises to enter into partnerships or cooperations for this business with players along the value chain of electric vehicles, including automobile manufacturers, battery manufacturers and charging infrastructure companies. “

Ola Electric ran an electric taxi pilot program in Nagpur, which was discontinued due to insufficient demand. In 2018, Ola announced “Mission: Electric” to drive 1 million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2021.

The company has raised over $ 300 million and has become the unicorn in two rounds of funding. Investors include the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, the parent company ANI Technologies, Hyundai Kia and Ratan Tata.

However, hardly any fruits of Ola Electric’s work can be seen on site. Ola Electric has worked with several OEMs and battery manufacturers and intends to work closely with the automotive industry to create seamless solutions for the operation of electric vehicles. The company on its website claims to have traveled 4 million kilometers across its electric fleet and reports that over 200 electric vehicles have driven in Nagpur with the Ola app.

Upon further review, we found that Ola Electric’s revenue includes one-off seizure fees and swap income that is recognized when the right to receive it is recognized. The operating result is INR 9.57 lakh. The remaining amount of INR 2.03 Cr is interest income and profit from financial investments.

The biggest expense for Ola Electric is personnel costs of INR 6.01 cr. However, there are no expenses for employee benefits. The rental cost paid by the company is INR 26.2 lakh.

For the so-called Mission: Electric, the company announced that it would start operating 10K e-rickshaws and e-auto rickshaws in the next 12 months. In this regard, however, there was no update from either Ola or Ola Electric.

Although Ola Electric has announced several partnerships and the addition of independent directors to the board, there is no clear mention of how it earned the income. Inc42 We contacted the company to understand their current performance and upcoming plan. However, we did not receive an answer until the time of publication.

