Eurovision 2020: Montaigne represents the country after winning Australia Decided about likes by Vanessa Amorosi

Australia has chosen Montaigne as its Eurovision representative.

The 24-year-old artist from Sydney won the Eurovision – Australia television match on Saturday evening and booked a ticket for the final rounds of the international song competition to be held in the Netherlands in May.

Ten artists participated in the show on the Gold Coast and organized by broadcaster SBS, but it was Montaigne who scored the most votes from a combined jury and public count with her song Don’t Break Me.

“THE MOST CHANNABLE NIGHT EVER – I GO TO EUROVISION – LIFE IS CRAZY – THANKS FOR SUPPORTING ME,” Montaigne, whose real name is Jessica Cerro, posted on Facebook after the results were announced.

The ten acts compete for their chance to represent Australia on the world’s largest stage, including pop icon Vanessa Amorosi, Australian Idol powerhouse Casey Donovan and Australia’s Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen.

Last year’s winner, The Voice, Diana Rouvas, who supported Tina Arena during concerts at the age of 19, continued her musical revival with her song Can We Make Heaven.

“I’m a 35-year-old woman (in a branch), so focus on age and 20-year-old women, and you’re done,” said Rouvas.

“I am really proud to be here now, because now I am a better artist and singer and writer. That is valuable for what music is, what is an expression of the soul.”

Casey Donovan’s anthem of self-love and acceptance, Proud, won the public vote on Saturday, but was put in second place as soon as the points of a panel of industry experts were taken into account.

Camera IconAustralia has chosen Montaigne as representative of Eurovision. Credit: TheWest

“From the first line of the song to the end crescendo, I fell in love with this song. It spoke to me in a way that music has not had for a long time,” Donovan said.

“Pride is just a reminder of yourself, to be proud of who you are, to be proud of all the ups and downs, to stand up and push forward despite the pain, no matter how many people knock you down.”

Amorosi, no stranger to the world scene after her performance at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, returned with power ballad Lessons of Love.

Eurovision is the world’s largest TV music competition and Australia has been taking part in the competition since 2015 when Guy Sebastian started the campaign and finished fifth.

Australian singer-songwriter Dami Im, who was born in South Korea, achieved the best result in the country when she finished second in 2016.

The inclusion of Australia is a recognition of the country’s huge fan base for the competition, with more than three million Australians watching Eurovision last year.

Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won the competition last year and gave the Netherlands its first Eurovision victory since 1975.

Australian participant Kate Miller-Heidke finished ninth.

.