EuroMillions results: Friday 7th February 2020

If you have a ticket, you have a good chance of winning a large amount.

Today’s EuroMillions draw has £ 110m to offer and you can get the results right here as soon as the draw is done.

The results of the raffle will be available around 8.20pm GMT.

The National Lottery EuroMillions raffle, which started in 2004, is run by nine countries across Europe.

To play, simply select five numbers from 1 to 50 and two Lucky Star numbers from 1 to 12.

The EuroMillions draws will take place on Tuesday and Friday evenings from around 8:30 p.m.

Ticket sales for Tuesday and Friday, the EuroMillions draw, will end on the evening of the draw at 7.30pm GMT.

EuroMillions winning numbers on Friday, January 31, 2020!

draw dateFriday NUMBERS07-02-20200, 0, 0, 0, 0– Lucky Stars are 0 and 0View more EuroMillions results

To confirm your numbers and if you’re lucky, you can check your winnings on the National Lottery or EuroMillions website.