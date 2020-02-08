Esports tournament in GR emphasizes growing popularity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids gamers prepare for the areas first major esports tournament happens this weekend at Celebration Cinema Grand Rapids North.

The host of the tournament, West Michigan Sports Commission, calls it ‘Grand Rapids Rift Clash’, where nine colleges and East Kentwood High School have teams competing for a championship title with a grand prize of $ 2,500.

Esports is the

broad term for competitive video games, since players compete in a virtual world

that can offer them real opportunities, such as university grants.

“We have 27

(players) in our selection and 11 of them are new to Aquinas this year. They were

recruited for esports, “said Adam Antor, head coach of Aquinas College

esports team. “Each of them receives an athletic scholarship for our esports

program.”

Antor said

esports programs are becoming increasingly popular in high school and

college level.

“I’m going in.”

fall, we are going to double the number of university programs in the state of

Michigan offering college scholarships. It goes from six to

at least 12, “Antor said.

University of

The esports team from Michigan is eligible for scholarships starting next year,

something that many of the old players in the team could never have dreamed of.

“It just felt

so cool because i’m not athletic, but it feels great to represent the

University of Michigan, “said freshman gamer Max Nolan.

universities

are not the only ones participating in the game, while the esports industry continues

flourish worldwide.

“To put it in perspective of growth, by 2022 there will be 645 million esports viewers and the Super Bowl only 99 million,” said Katy Tigchelaar of the West Michigan Sports Commission.

Tigchelaar

hopes the tournament will be the first of many this weekend, as her team wants

make Grand Rapids a destination for esports events.

More information about when and how you can participate in the tournament this weekend online.

