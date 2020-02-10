Eskom’s request to increase the tariff against Nersa was rejected

Eskom has to wait in the queue to go through his application to cancel the proposed rate increases.

The urgent request to lift the Eskom tariff increases was rejected by the Supreme Court of Pretoria and put on the list again.

The contested electricity generator had previously brought the National Energy Regulatory Authority (Nersa) to justice to stop agreed tariff increases and instead implement its own estimate.

In 2019, Nersa announced that tariffs would need to be increased by 8.10% and 5.22% over the next two years to cover Eskom’s R 318 billion debt.

Eskom’s application is intended to prevent this estimate and to increase tariffs by 16.6% and 16.7% in the next two years.

On Monday, Eskom rushed to court to try to overturn the overturned decision, arguing that the increase would trigger her obligation to repay lenders and leave the SEO bankrupt.

Eskom’s CFO, Calib Cassim, said in an affidavit that such a judgment would “cause catastrophic damage to Eskom and the economy.”

The Eskom application is unsatisfactory

Judge Jody Kollapen considered the request to have the matter lifted for the purposes of this argument and therefore did not require a hearing.

“Inappropriate customer difficulties and the impact of such a price increase must also be considered,” he said when he dismissed the matter.

The matter was thus placed on the normal court list.

Tariff hikes “priceless”

Last week, the DA condemned the proposed increases as “irresponsible,” saying that ordinary South Africans simply couldn’t afford them.

“Eskom is currently questioning the electricity price increases previously approved by Nersa for 2019-2022 and now wants consumers to pay 10 to 15% more for electricity, followed by 50% tariff increases over the next few years. “

DA Shadow Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Kevin Mileham

The rotational load shedding of level 1 was resumed on Monday as Eskom continues to carry out maintenance work on the various power plants.

“Eskom would also like to remind South Africans that there is an opportunity to reduce the load in the next 18 months as we do critical maintenance to restore the aging plant,” they said.