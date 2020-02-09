Eskom stage 1 load-shedding on Monday

Eskom has announced that the phase 2 load shedding process will end this evening at 9:00 p.m. and phase 1 will begin on Monday at 9:00 a.m.

The energy company stated that this was due to a reasonable recovery of the emergency reserves.

“Although the dam levels have recovered enough to enable level 1 load shedding, work is still ongoing to improve diesel supplies,” said Eskom.

“Unplanned outages or breakdowns today were at 11,126 MW at 4:00 p.m. Our teams are working hard to reduce unplanned downtime, ”she added.

rest of the week

Eskom indicated that the risk of load shedding continues for the week and advised customers that any additional shifts in demand or the system could lead to a change in the load shedding phase.

“We therefore ask our customers to help reduce demand and use electricity sparingly, taking into account that better demand management will shorten this load shedding.”

Eskom said it wanted to remind South Africans that the possibility of shedding loads for the next 18 months is increasing due to the critical maintenance required to restore the aging plant.

The public will be informed of the status of the system on Monday afternoon.

