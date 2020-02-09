Eskom has 16,000 employees too many, but they are untouchable

Eskom is massively overstaffed, but due to the government’s opposition to downsizing, the company’s hands are tied.

This is the word from Eskom’s national spokesman, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, who discussed issues with the energy company on Cape Talk,

According to Mantshantsha, an Eskom employee review conducted in September 2018 showed that the company employs 16,000 more people than the company needs.

Despite finding that Eskom had a bloated workforce, the government’s message to Eskom was, “Don’t touch it.”

“The reality is that the last call comes from an organization’s shareholders, and Eskom is no different,” said Mantshantsha.

“In this case, the shareholder happens to be the government [which means that no employees can be fired].”

Poor management at Eskom

Mantshantsha admitted that corruption and mismanagement have done a lot of damage to the company over the past decade.

“Eskom actually had a lot of people who should never have been here, and indeed in the government who should never have been there,” he said.

The consequences of lack of leadership and mismanagement are now manifested in a shedding of loads and a debilitating debt burden.

One of Eskom’s biggest problems is the “damaged infrastructure”, which is the result of years of neglect.

Mantshantsha said Eskom is doing everything possible to make up for maintenance on power plants and avoid unplanned outages.

Interview with Eskom spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha

