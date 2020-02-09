Eskom confirms power outage for Monday, February 10th

Although this upcoming load shedding schedule will simplify the grid, lights in South Africa will still go out on Monday. Eskom has confirmed that level 1 cuts are planned for the first day of the working week and there will even be a break on Sunday evening.

When will there be a load shedding on Monday, February 10th?

Eskom released a statement detailing their plans for the next 24 hours or so. The cuts for level 2 remain until late evening, and we have a 12-hour break between power outages:

Level 2 load shedding takes place on Sunday at 9:00 p.m.

In order to meet the peak times, the load shedding of level 1 is carried out on Mondays at 9:00 a.m.

Eskom has not specified a specific date when the level 1 cuts will end tomorrow.

Another Eskom master class

Although unloading loads has become essentially daily practice in South Africa these days, our opportunities for recovery will be slim. Eskom has warned that there is a high risk of blackouts later this week, and they have even warned that these rotary cuts will be turned on and off “for the next 18 months.”

You can read Eskom’s full statement here:

#POWERALERT 1

Date: February 9, 2020

Eskom will release phase 2 load shedding at 9:00 p.m. and will carry out phase 1 on Monday from 9:00 a.m.

How to check your daily load shedding plan

The Eskom load shedding portal provides up-to-date information on the current status of load shedding, the tendency to further rotary cuts and the search for a flat for direct consumers. It is a user-friendly search function that, although not always 100% accurate, provides at least a rough estimate of what to expect and when.

To find out if or when your area or suburb is affected by load shedding, you first need to know whether your power supply comes directly from Eskom or from the municipality. To check your daily cargo removal schedule, go to loadshedding.eskom.co.za and enter your suburb / village / area in the quick search box.

You can also call Eskom Customer Contact Center at the following address: 0860 037 566, If your electricity is supplied through the community, you will need to follow the table in this article and contact the appropriate authorities – either over the Internet or over the phone.