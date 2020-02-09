Eskom boss wants private electricity generation

André de Ruyter, CEO of Eskom, welcomes the plan to allow private electricity generation by certain companies, according to a Report from the Sunday Times,

The report said De Ruyter proposed to unbundle the power company and allow independent power producers (IPPs) to generate their own electricity three years ago when he was first interviewed for this job.

“Even before I was asked to play a role at Eskom, I was a supporter of the problem because it will lead to greater efficiency, better accountability, and a reduction in overall risk,” De Ruyter told the Sunday Times.

His comments come after an announcement by the Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe earlier this week at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

The government will change the energy regime to give mining companies the right to produce their own electricity. In some cases, companies can sell excess electricity to Eskom.

Reduction of coal power generation

The additional generation could help the utility company perform the extensive maintenance required to restore its generation capacity and address the problem of obsolete power plants.

“We have a number of coal-fired power plants that are reaching the end of their lifespan, and as they retire, we need to add generation capacity,” said De Ruyter.

“I think there is a very good complement between the introduction of new generation capacities and the reduction of older assets.”

Energy experts have long called for the inclusion of IPPs in the South African electricity mix. The changes could lead to renewable energies such as solar and wind power playing a greater role in the country’s energy supply.

Second state utility company

Along with the announcement of independent power generation, Mantashe said The government sought to establish a second state energy provider.

“With Eskom dealing with all of the power crises and problems, we need to have a fail-safe option to deliver energy, especially the pressure to close a number of coal-fired power plants,” said Mantashe.

The suggestion was struck by Kevin Mileham, the DA’s shadow minister for natural resources and energy, who described the idea as “utter madness”.

“South Africa does not need another state-controlled power generation company when there are a large number of independent power producers (IPPs) who are willing and willing to generate electricity to diversify the South African energy mix and make it more reliable and cheaper Mileham said.

