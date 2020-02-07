Ernie Els will not return as captain of the Presidential Cup for the international team in 2021

Ernie Els will not return as captain of the International team for the 2021 Presidential Cup.

Els’ agent, Rob Goulet, confirmed on Friday which sources associated with the international Golf Digest team had said that Els, 50, will make way for another choice when the 14th Presidential Cup is contested at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC, September Oct. 30 3.

Els is currently in South Africa and could not be reached for comment. In a story from Morning Read that also reported that Els did not return as a captain in 2021, the South African said: “That’s as good as I can do. I gave everything. This is another change that I wanted to make to our team. I get one chance, win or lose. You will not get a second chance. “

Marc Leishman from Australia last month told Golf Digest at the Sony Open in Hawaii that indications were that Els would not be back after the American team, captain of Tiger Woods, organized a last day comeback at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in December to win for the 11th time. Els then told others that he is not returning.

“We would like Ernie back, but I think he made it clear to us that he is not coming back,” Leishman said, referring to the message the South African had given to the team in the immediate aftermath of his 16-14 defeat . Asked who could replace Els, Leishman said, “Probably one of the vice-captains [would be the next].”

Els’ assistants in Australia were K.J. Choi, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy and Mike Weir. Weir, a former Masters champion, is thought to be captain until 2023, as Canada is considered the internal number for hosting the next international edition of the competitions.

An announcement about the next international captain may already appear next month.

Els brought a lot of passion and energy to the leader of the International team and was determined to make changes to stop a losing series of seven games. After the victory of 16-14 in America, he spoke vigorously about further changes he wanted to see.

“I know it’s a PGA Tour sanctioned event, but to really be able to do what you have to do, you have to be almost a separate one … you have to be away from the PGA Tour,” he said. “I love these guys, they work for the tour and all that, but to make our own rules, to make our own choices, to do our own thing, it’s hard to explain. But we must be divorced. That is a long, long process. I don’t think it will happen soon.

“The Ryder Cup works because the Europeans do their own thing and the US do their own thing,” Els added. “We’re trying to do it under one umbrella, so under the tour’s office, under their roof, you know, and there are many things that clash.”

There is no indication whether Woods will lead the American team again. Former Masters and Open champion Zach Johnson, who is assisting Steve Stricker this fall at the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin, appears to be the likely successor if Woods doesn’t return. Johnson, Stricker and Fred Couples were vice captains under Woods in Melbourne, but Stricker was already captain of the Presidential Cup when the US won in 2017, and Couples was a triple winning captain in 2009, ’11 and ’13.

The US leads the 11-1-1 series.

