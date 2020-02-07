Ericsson is the newest company that ended MWC 2020

Ericsson will not travel to Barcelona for the Mobile World Congress 2020, the company said.

The Swedish telecommunications giant follows LG and completely withdraws from the conference. Both the health and safety concerns related to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Ericsson has announced that the demos planned for MWC will take place at smaller, more localized events called “Ericsson Unboxed”.

“After the outbreak and spread of the novel coronavirus, Ericsson followed developments closely and followed the recommendations of the relevant national authorities and international bodies such as the WHO (World Health Organization),” said a press release from Ericsson.

“After a thorough internal risk assessment, Ericsson has decided to take further precautions by withdrawing from MWC Barcelona 2020, the largest event in the telecommunications industry.

“Ericsson appreciates that the GSMA has done everything possible to control the risk. As one of the largest exhibitors, Ericsson has thousands of visitors in its hall every day, and even if the risk is low, the company cannot guarantee the health and safety of its employees and visitors. “

Ericsson President and CEO, Börje Ekholm, added: “The health and safety of our employees, customers and other stakeholders is our top priority. This is not a decision that we made lightly. We were looking forward to presenting our latest innovations at the MWC in Barcelona. It is very unfortunate, but we firmly believe that the most responsible business decision is to withdraw our participation from this year’s event. “

A similar statement was made at LG’s release: “With a view to the safety of its employees, partners and customers, LG has decided to withdraw from the exhibition and attendance at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, ​​Spain later this month. This decision eliminates the risk of exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel, which has already become more restrictive as the virus continues to spread across borders. “

ZTE has canceled its MWC press conference, but the company will continue to attend the conference. In the meantime, the GSMA advised the participants not to shake hands at the event.

