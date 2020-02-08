EPL: Latest live results, results, weekend games and the latest logbook

Our live cores can be found in this preview below.

A shortened schedule for the English Premier League this weekend gives players the opportunity to steal a march at both ends of the EPL table.

The start of the first winter break brings the league more in line with its European counterparts, with the top 20 clubs putting their feet up either this week or next week on a busy schedule.

The reigning Manchester City champion says goodbye to the big guys a little later and this weekend has the opportunity to put at least a tiny chip in the huge building that leads Liverpool to the top of the Premier League.

Jürgen Klopp’s team deserved a breather and, with a 4-0 win over Southampton, was at the top with 22 points. This means she has won 24 out of 25 league wins this season.

The city has at least a chance to consolidate its position in second place on Sunday when it receives West Ham at the Etihad stadium.

However, they lost their sixth EPL game of the season last Sunday when they lost 2-0 to Tottenham.

This left Pep Guardiola’s team in third place just two points ahead of Leicester, but had a chance to gain a lead, and the Foxes were only in action the following Friday.

Boss David Moyes simmered with his West Ham team last Saturday when two late goals put pressure on fighters Brighton after a 3-3 draw at the London stadium.

In other outcomes, the Hammers dropped back into the relegation zone after not winning in five Premier League games since Moyes’ winning first game.

Bournemouth was the victim that day – and they were also the team that threw the Londoners back under the dotted line after winning their second game the last time they caught up.

Eddie Howe’s men also overtook Aston Villa at the wrong end of the table with a 2-1 win over the Villans at Vitality Stadium.

They are now taking this cautious optimism on a daunting journey to surprise the Sheffield United team in the other game on Sunday.

After a hard-fought 1-0 win at Crystal Palace last Saturday, the blades returned to sixth place through Manchester United.

Chris Wilder’s team begins by knowing that with three more points before their own mini-break, they will put Tottenham in fifth place this weekend.

Brighton and Watford face one of two Saturday games before a basement battle on the south coast.

The seagulls are 15th, but only two points behind the drop zone and have won five games since the turn of the year.

Nigel Pearson’s resurrecting Hornets have also escaped survival thanks to successive defeats, including a 3-2 second leg win against Everton on Vicarage Road last Saturday.

The toffees round off the Saturday program when they organize the Crystal Palace during their lunch break.

It’s a mid-table competition in which Carlo Ancelottis toffees have been unbeaten for four years thanks to their success in Hertfordshire and have climbed into the top half.

Palace has not won in six attempts since Christmas Day two, and before the trip north to Goodison Park you could forgive some fluctuations in relegation.

