Epic privacy browser comes in the Play Store with free VPN and more

A company called “Hidden Reflex” has released a new internet browser for Android. That browser is called ‘Epic Privacy Browser’ and is currently available in the Play Store.

As the name suggests, this browser has a huge focus on privacy. It is not the first browser with such a focus, but the developer claims it is one of the best in the market.

Epic has been available for some time for Windows / OS X. It was the first browser for those platforms with built-in VPN browser, cryptomining blocking, fingerprint protection and various other functions, at least according to the developer.

Epic Privacy Browser is built on Chromium and has many functions

The company has packed most functions from the desktop client to this application. Epic Privacy Browser is built on Chromium and comes with an always-on private mode.

This browser does not remember your browsing history. It is also extremely easy to delete data and close all your tabs in the user interface of the Epic Privacy Browser.

This browser comes with fingerprint protection, while it can block advertisements, cryptomining and trackers (AdBlock is embedded). It also comes with an encrypted proxy for eight countries.

A reader / text mode is also built into this browser, while the browser also has an encrypted file vault. The Epic Privacy Browser presents the world’s first “audio queue” in a mobile browser. This means that you can add web pages if you wish, which you can read via the text-to-speech of Android.

Granular, site-based privacy controls are included

This app provides detailed site-based settings for privacy settings. By doing that, you can fine-tune what each site has access to.

Bookmarks are of course supported by this browser, while the app also offers a password-saving option. Believe it or not, this app also has a built-in video downloader. However, please note that YouTube is not supported due to Google policies.

These are some of the most important functions that this application has to offer. When you install it, you can find a number of additional options there.

Epic Privacy Browser is a brand new addition to the Play Store and currently has 51 reviews. It seems that many people liked the app because it currently has a 4.7-star rating in the Play Store.

This app is free to download and no ads are included. If you are interested in viewing it, click on the button below. You can also view some official images in the gallery below.

Epic Privacy Browser (Play Store)