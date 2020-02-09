England survived the late horror of beating Proteas and sharing the ODI series

England survived a late collapse when it scored two goals against South Africa in Wanderers Stadium in Sunday’s third and final one-day international match.

England won the game 232 against four after leg spinner Adil Rashid and his slow bowlers limited South Africa to 256 for seven after being sent to the club.

But fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who had a horror start in the innings, scored three times in quick succession when England lost four gates for 20 runs before Moeen Ali won the winning runs.

“We bowled really well today,” said English captain Eoin Morgan. “We probably had the best conditions. It was our best performance in the field and with the ball. ”

Morgan said he wanted to end with a “sovereign” victory. “It was disappointing to hobble across the line like that,” he said.

South African captain Quinton de Kock praised the energy his inexperienced team had shown in the two games that ended, which were shared 1-1.

“We sniffed a bit, but it was still a loss,” he said of Sunday’s game. “But it was pretty cool to make it difficult for the English side.”

The game’s man, Rashid, played in his 100th international match, but in his only appearance on the series, took three for 51, including the key wickets from Temba Bavuma and De Kock, who made 69.

DRS confusion grabs Pink ODI

After being kept under lock and key for heavy rains all Saturday, it helped bowlers in South Africa’s innings.

A nice wicket for England

There was movement through the air and from the surface for the New Ball bowlers as they offered the spinners a spin.

“It was a nice wicket with a bit of turn and bounce,” said Rashid. Twenty-seven overs were thrown by England’s spinners, including 17 by Rashid and off-spinner Ali.

David Miller lifted South Africa’s hopes at the end of the innings with a powerful goal when he failed to pull 69 out of 53 balls and dominated an unbeaten eighth wicket of 52 out of 32 balls with Lutho Sipamla.

Jonny Bairstow hit 43 out of 23 balls when he and Jason Roy (21) got England off to a flying start. Ngidi sent three bides down in his first overtaking and was taken out of the attack after receiving 29 runs in two overtaking maneuvers. He completed another 23 runs in a second lap with three overs before returning strong with three for eleven in his last three overs.

Joe Denly shared 76 partnerships with Joe Root (49) and 70 with Tom Banton (32) for the fourth and fifth wickets, but the capacity was increased when Denly was caught by Ngidi for 66 deep and Banton was the next to attack to Beuran Hendricks.

Ngidi fired Tom Curran and Rashid before Ali completed England’s victory.

England will end their tour with three Twenty20 caps against South Africa starting in East London on Wednesday.

By Colin Bryden

© Agence France-Presse