Enemy power VR mod in action

Last week we reported that the Lambda1 VR mod for Half-Life on Oculus Quest supported the Opposing Force expansion. Now you can watch it in our gameplay video.

Opposing Force was the second expansion of Half-Life developed by Borderlands Studio Gearbox. It manned players as soldiers who were sent to the Black Mesa facility while Gordon Freeman fought his way out. Players are separated from their unit at the start of the game and must try to come out alive. What follows is a shorter half-life adventure, but it’s still a lot of fun.

The VR version works similarly to the original mod for the base game and its first expansion, Blue Shift. Opposing Force brings some new weapons, especially a wrench and knife.

It’s a top-notch mod, although the game’s core design is obviously not VR-based (Half-Life appeared in 1998) and I find myself feeling a little dazed over time. And I generally feel pretty good with VR-Sim disease. If you still don’t mind a bit of nausea, I would definitely recommend looking for it. We have tips on how to install the Base Mod here. Instructions for the extensions can be found here. Hey, it could be just enough to keep you up to Half-Life: Alyx is starting next month (!).

Check out Half-Life: Opposing Force on Oculus Quest. Let us know in the comments below!