Embattled AG Bill Barr warns of “cycle of violence” if the public has no faith in law enforcement – Raw Story

The Attorney General of the United States has experienced a credibility crisis after paraphrasing the report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller in a way that later turned out to be completely misleading.

Since then, Barr’s credibility problems have increased, because his critics say that his actions show him that he is acting as the defender of the president, rather than the top officer in America.

The critics feared that such an action would undermine the DOJ’s legitimacy among the majority of Americans who do not approve of the president’s behavior.

Barr seemed to admit that such a dynamic exists during a speech on Monday for the National Sheriff’s Association when he saw the shooting of two New York police officers.

“And they come against a background of cynicism and lack of respect for law enforcement that has propelled a cycle of violence and distrust between police officers and the communities they serve,” Barr warned.

“This is a very disturbing trend. Without trust between the public and the police, we will all be less secure, “he admitted.

“It is therefore up to everyone to work together to reverse this trend,” Barr insisted.

