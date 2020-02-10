Elon Musk offers the Peek Inside Starship Factory

Working hard

In an image uploaded to Twitter on Sunday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gave a rare glimpse of the inside of the spaceship from space company SpaceX in Boca Chica, Texas.

And the progress since the reduced prototype of the company “Starhopper” for the last time flew only nine months ago is impressive.

Back in Boca pic.twitter.com/RjiWpW28PT

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2020

The image shows three bulkheads that are part of the rocket hull. It also shows which Teslarati reports are parts of the bottom of the tank dome, which will later be equipped with Raptor engines.

Midsection of Starship propellant gases pic.twitter.com/Aa8yKPJEFS

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 10 February 2020

Rocket Factory

The goal is to complete a working prototype of the huge Starship rocket – designed to transport up to 100 tons or 100 passengers to the moon or Mars in one day – for a suborbital test flight that could take place in March.

Starship towers high without boosters and is a gigantic reusable spaceship. We have already caught a glimpse of a full mockup during a September revelation by Musk.

Go suborbital

Enough work remains. Until now, the company only launched its reduced Spacehopper prototype in August to a height of around 500 feet. However, it did hit the landing.

If everything goes according to plan, SpaceX will try to send an early Starship prototype to a height of 12.4 miles in the coming months, just half the space.

