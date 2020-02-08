Ellyse Perry presented a challenge for Sachin Tendulkar at Bushfire Bash. The little master just responded

Australian superstar Ellyse Perry has devised a brilliant way to raise more money for the Bushfire Bash and Sachin Tendulkar sets up the pads.

Ellyse Perry is perhaps one of the best female cricket players ever and has handed out a challenge to one of the best male cricket players ever in the name of a charity.

Perry posted a video for the Bushfire Bash and invited Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar to face her and her teammates during the inning break in the Bushfire Bash in Junction Oval.

“Hello Sachin, it’s great to have you here to support the Bushfire competition,” Perry said.

“I know you’re coaching one of the teams, but a few of us were chatting and we thought it would be absolutely great if you could get out of retirement once during the collection break at Junction Oval.

“We would like to have a bowl for you and of course get a few balls from over the border that you have hit.

“We thought it might be a good way to raise a little extra money for the Bushfire call, which we know you do so much for.

“If you were ready for it, we would love to have you here and the girls would really like some of the balls that hit you.

“So let us know and thanks again for everything.”

Tendulkar was unable to participate in the game in a play capacity due to a shoulder injury and will instead coach the Ponting XI.

However, it wasn’t long before the batsman responded to social media, with Tendulkar accepting Perry’s offer despite the advice of his doctor not to play.

“Sounds great Ellyse,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

“I would really like to go outside and give a club (much against the advice of my doctor because of my shoulder injury).

“I hope we can generate enough money for this purpose and to get me in the middle of it.”

The Bushfire Bash starts Sunday at 15.15 in Junction Oval in Melbourne after the Australian women collide with England.

Ponting XI: Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting (c), Elyse Villani, Brian Lara, Phoebe Litchfield, Brad Haddin (wk), Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Dan Christian, Luke Hodge. Coach: Sachin Tendulkar

Gilchrist XI: Adam Gilchrist (c & wk), Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Courtney Walsh, Nick Riewoldt, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed. Coach: Tim Paine

