Elizabeth Hurley says she is “too old” to wear a bikini on the beach

Elizabeth Hurley thinks she is “way too old” to wear a bikini in public.

The 54-year-old star – who has raised eyebrows in recent years with some of her striking Instagram posts, including a photo without a bra in December – has insisted that she be shy about her figure and say she is reluctant to Bikini to wear publicly.

The actress, who appeared on the Susannah Constantine podcast, My Wardrobe Malfunction, explained: “Most people are comfortable lying, but when they get up they want to hide, including me.”

“I like to hide a lot,” she said.

“I would certainly no longer walk around a public beach and parade in a bikini. I’m way too old. But private, of course. “

RELATED:

LIZ HURLEY POSTS SULTRY BRA-MIN IMAGE ON INSTAGRAM

Meanwhile, Hurley – who was previously dated with Hugh Grant and sportswoman Shane Warne – admitted in 2019 that she would rather be “happy and single” than “miserable” in a relationship.

The brunette beauty – who has a 17-year-old son named Damian with one of her exes, Steve Bing – also insisted that she doesn’t feel lonely despite her single status.

Hurley – who was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011 – shared: “People say,” Are you lonely? ” and actually I really am not “.

“I’d rather be happy and single than miserable with someone, that’s for sure,” she said.

“It would be great to fall in love with someone who is great, but I really enjoyed the last few years and it made me realize how important it is to find someone who shares the same taste.

“I think that’s because I had some time to do what I want to do.”

Play video

Retired cricket player Shane Warne has revealed that he will “always take care” of ex Elizabeth Hurley, despite the end of their four-year relationship in 2013.

Retired cricket player Shane Warne has revealed that he will “always take care” of ex Elizabeth Hurley, despite the end of their four-year relationship in 2013.