Elections in Cameroon overshadowed by boycott and violence

Cameroon voters will vote on Sunday in a country where separatist violence has clouded the mood and calls for an election boycott.

After two postponements, elections to renew the legislature and the municipal councils of the Central African country are taking place for the first time in seven years.

Despite the delays, the campaign was reluctant.

In the capital Yaoundé, the few banners of the ruling Cameroonian Democratic People’s Movement (RDPC) are hardly more numerous than posters asking people to collect their garbage.

The RDPC supports President Paul Biya, one of the oldest and longest serving leaders in the world, who has governed 37 of his 86 years with a steel fist.

The movement for the rebirth of the boycott of Cameroon

The main opposition party, the Cameroon Rebirth Movement (MRC), refuses to provide a single candidate.

The chairman, Maurice Kamto, was in prison for nine months after his defeat in the 2018 presidential election and is now abroad.

“We could have had a few seats in parliament and some city councils, but then how could we influence the events in Cameroon?” Said Kamto in an interview with AFP in Paris last month.

“I would have voted for the MRC, but I’ll stay home on Sunday,” a young voter from Yaounde, who gave his name as Xavier, told AFP.

The boycott will almost bring a crushing victory to the RDPC, which had 148 out of 180 seats in the outgoing legislature.

“Where’s the opposition?” Was the bizarre question asked by a local RDPC leader, Augustin Tsafack, on the sidelines of a party conference in Yaoundé.

The other major opposition party, the Social Democratic Front (SDF), which currently has 18 seats, will vote in Sunday’s vote and threatens to slow it down.

violence

In parallel to the bad political mood, Cameroon is facing two conflicts.

In two English-speaking regions in the west, the armed forces are fighting separatists who want to break away from the predominantly French-speaking country.

The 28-month conflict claimed more than 3,000 lives and more than 700,000 people on the run.

“How can the state guarantee the security of the elections in the English-speaking regions, since some cities are now no longer accessible by road?” Asked an independent observer from one of these regions at a meeting of the election commission in Yaoundé on Wednesday.

The SDF traditionally gets much of its support from the English-speaking regions, but fears that it has been outstripped by the radicals – and says its candidates have been attacked there.

Similar concerns are voiced about the security of polling stations in Cameroon’s northern region, which has been mistreated by Nigerian Boko Haram jihadists.

town authorities

Local elections also take place on election day, which has aroused most media interest given the seemingly inevitable outcome of the parliamentary vote.

Some cities, including Douala, the country’s economic center, may face opposition from some predictions.

City leaders are said to be empowered through measures taken in December to decentralize some of the Yaounde authorities.

The reforms were triggered by the Anglophone crisis, although they are far from meeting the separatists’ demands.

“The operations (on Sunday) are local,” said Stephane Akoa, a researcher at the Paul Ango Ela Think Tank in Yaounde.

“Things will change,” he said. “Mayors who are not yet ready pay the price.”

by Joseph Sotinel for Agence France-Presse (AFP)