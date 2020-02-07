Ehsanullah Ehsan flees the detention of the Pakistani security authorities

Ehsanullah Ehsan, the front man of the commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claims to have escaped captivity in Pakistan in an alleged escape Audio clip continue to circulate social media, A man who claims to be Ehsanullah Ehsan said he managed to break out of captivity with his family on January 11, 2020.

Claim to be associated with TTP and Jamaat-ul-AhrarThe man says he surrendered to Pakistan’s security forces on February 5 under a covert agreement. He said he respected the agreement, but claimed that the Pakistani security authorities violated the agreement and kept him in custody with his children. In detention, which forced him to work out an escape plan, he suffered great difficulties.

He added that he would shortly publish the next audio clip, in which he would publish detailed information about his consent to the one security agencies and forces of Pakistan. He added, “I will also mention whose agreement this agreement was made with, the terms of the agreement, and the prominent person who assured me that the agreement would be implemented.”

However, in an interview with the local media representative, he claims to be in Turkey with his family. But he refused to tell how he broke out of the high-security cell and made his way to Turkey,

“I can no longer tell you, but I can tell you that I am currently in Turkey with my wife, my son and my daughter. Do not ask me how I got here since I am not the one for you at the moment can say, “said the TTP commander.

In the meantime it is BBC claimed that ISPR refused to comment on the controversy. You have neither confirmed nor denounced the message. In addition, the analysts stipulate that the suspect audio clip cannot be maintained until the voice in the audio clip has been confirmed Ehsanullah Ehsan,

Ehsanullah Ehsan, the leading terrorist at TTP, has been charged with a fatal attack on Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel laureate, and a terrible terrorist attack on GSP PeshawarKilling 134 students.

Ehsanullah Ehsan even fueled tensions in Pakistan. He is accused of killing prominent members of the Shiite community in Rawalpindi and Karachi. He even aimed at the nine foreign tourists with their guide in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He was involved in a suicide bombing near the Wagah border and the bombing of the Easter celebration in Lahore in 2016, in which 75 people were killed and 300 injured. He is even accused of killing journalist Hamid Mir when he dropped a bomb under his car in Islamabad,

The suspected audio clip on Twitter was followed by an uproar when several journalists and analysts asked how a notorious TTP terrorist accused of murdering innocent Pakistani civilians can escape high-security detention.

But a small video clip from the past DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor emerged on social media from a press conference in 2017 where he declared the surrender of TTP commander Ehsanullah Ehsan in redemption. He compared his surrender to the success of the deadly and relentless military operation by the Pakistani armed forces against terrorists, which weakened their presence and network in Pakistan.

Back in 2017, the Pakistani army published his statement of confession, in which Ehsanullah Ehsan claimed to work for the Indian spy agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing). He even denounced his TTP Guide to exploitation and abuse of youth on the pretext of Islam and jihad. There is a facade in the statements and behaviors of the TTP leaders.

However, the story develops and the official statement from ISPR is waiting for the controversy.