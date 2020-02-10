EFF vows to fight public protector deportation

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have announced that they will oppose the “frivolous and insincere motion” to remove Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.

According to an EFF statement, the application to abolish Mkhwebane is a joint effort by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and “a Ramaphosa faction in the ANC”.

“We have no doubt that this application will be rejected,” said EFF chief Julius Malema.

EFF calls movement a “political attempt”

The party said the investigation was a political attempt to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan.

“It is designed to prevent the public protector from doing her honorable job of holding Ramaphosa and Gordhan to account,” said Malema.

“We will also object to the inclusion of the conflicted retired judge Nugent on the jury of those who will conduct the preliminary investigation,” he added.

For this reason, the EFF would like to exclude judge Nugent

Judge Nugent showed the greatest incompetence, according to the EFF, “to be a sober and independent judge during the SASR investigation commission”.

Malema claims that he secretly met Gordhan before testifying at the commission to advise him on how to testify.

“This makes him a conflict judge who secretly meets witnesses, making the whole process useless. In addition, Judge Nugent suppressed an affidavit that contained compromising information about Ramaphosa from public records in the same commission. He has proven to be a member of the Cabal who always tries to protect Ramaphosa and Gordhan, ”added Malema.

The public protector intends to go to court

Mkhwebane submitted an urgent request to the Western Cape Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 4, to “challenge the legality and constitutionality of the rules upon which the National Assembly should base”.

However, according to her affidavit, the main challenge is her impeachment.

Quoted directly from her affidavit, Mkhwebane said, “It is the very first time in our young democracy that a serious attempt is being made to remove and dethrone the head of a watchdog institution by impeachment.”

The public protector also said that it was the responsibility of politicians to “make it very difficult to control and remove on a whim those who are entrusted with the role of the guard dog”.

The “watchdog” – as she calls herself – also asks the court to order the spokeswoman for the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, to give her reasons for her decision to agree to Natasha Mazzone, the acting DA chief whip, to approve her remove from office.

The political parties have until Wednesday February 12 to submit names that they can present to an independent body to consider the application to remove the public protector. The EFF will no doubt oppose this.