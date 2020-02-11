EE literally gives away BritBox – if you are a paying monthly customer

EE offers all paying monthly customers a free subscription for six months for… BritBox.

Starting March 13, new and existing EE customers who have signed a monthly wage agreement can stream BritBox on a phone, tablet or TV without consuming their data. You will also receive a free subscription for six months.

After that, however, it costs £ 5.99 a month – a fee that is automatically added to your monthly bill.

While BritBox isn’t exactly the best-known streaming service, we believe that this remains an attractive offer from EE that has been providing free monthly access to BT Sport, Apple Music, Apple News Plus and MTV Play for six months ,

BritBox offers a variety of programs from the BBC and ITV, including The Crown, Doctor Who, Cold Feet and many more.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division (BT acquired EE in 2016) said: “Some of the world’s most famous TV shows have been created in the UK – from Top Gear to Downton Abbey. By partnering with BritBox, we offer our customers access to the best of the UK’s dramas, comedies and films so they can stream them anytime, anywhere thanks to our super-fast 4G and 5G cellular network. “

Allera has been keen to praise the speed of EE, and to be fair, the network has received several awards recently. RootMetrics researchers found EE to be the UK’s fastest network when they released their results earlier this month.

We also awarded EE the “Network of the Year” award at the last Trusted Reviews Awards. So you can say that we were impressed with the service.

“It’s a match that was made in heaven,” enthused Will Harrison, CEO of BritBox. “The largest collection of UK box sets along with the largest network. Now it’s easier than ever to log in to BritBox, whether you’re watching TV on the go or comfortably watching TV from your living room. For the first six months, there’s no excuse not to get involved with the UK’s largest collection of boxing sets, with a host of award-winning shows and new series added every week. “

