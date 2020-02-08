Economy dominates Trump’s election campaign

Now that President Donald Trump has survived his impeachment and trial, he can now set his economic record while fighting for re-election in November.

The businessman, who became a politician, inherited an upswing from his predecessor Barack Obama, who recovered from the devastation of the 2008 global financial crisis.

And instead of faltering or dying of age, Trump’s expansion continued into Trump’s first three years in office, giving him a trump card in the campaign to win a second term in November.

But there are some cracks in its armor and growing fears about the economic damage that the Coronavirus outbreak has done in China, raising doubts about how long the good times can last.

The growth in jobs continues

“JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!” The president tweeted on Friday after a blockbuster employment report showing that the US economy created 225,000 jobs last month. He used the hashtag #PromisesMadePromisesKept.

Last year, average employment growth was 175,000, compared to 193,000 in 2018 and 176,000 in 2017, slower than the Obama administration’s past three years

The unemployment rate, at 3.6 percent, is close to its lowest level in 50 years, compared to 4.7 percent in December 2016, Obama’s last full month in office.

And unemployment in Hispanic and black communities has dropped to historic lows: for African Americans, the unemployment rate fell from 7.8 percent in December 2016 to 5.9 percent in December; for Hispanics, it fell from 5.9 percent to 4.2 percent.

Average hourly wages rose 2.9 percent in 2019, slightly above inflation.

Record growth

The economy is currently in its eleventh year of expansion, a record period of growth, but has failed to deliver on Trump’s high promise.

After achieving GDP growth of 1.5 percent in 2016, the last year of Obama’s tenure, it rose to 2.3 percent in 2017 and to 2.9 percent the following year, due to the massive tax cuts that was mainly aimed at companies and the wealthiest Americans, especially for the military.

However, growth slowed to 2.3 percent last year after Trump’s trade war with China intensified, which discouraged corporate investment. While the US is in better shape than most advanced economies – the euro area grew by only 1.2 percent – long periods of 3.0 percent or more are unlikely to be recorded, as Trump had promised.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said this week the economy could have achieved its goal last year if Boeing hadn’t had the problems.

The aerospace giant has been in crisis mode since its best-selling 737 MAX aircraft were launched in March 2019 after two fatal accidents that brought the aircraft’s exports to a standstill. The IMF predicts that US growth will slow further this year to 2.0 percent as the tax cut wanes.

Deficits in climbing

The tax cuts approved by Congress at the end of 2017 – the most significant tax reform in 30 years – contributed to GDP growth, but also increased government debt and the deficit.

The reform cut income taxes for the wealthiest Americans and lowered the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the budget deficit is expected to exceed $ 1 trillion by the end of September, while government debt is expected to account for 81 percent of US GDP. Mnuchin said Trump was planning to cut taxes for the middle class as well.

The trade tensions eased

Trump has congratulated himself on signing a “significant” trade deal last month to end the long struggle with Beijing. But at what cost?

China has pledged to buy around $ 200 billion in goods, but tariffs will remain on about two-thirds of the goods traded between the economic powers. The conflict slowed the growth of the US and the world and put domestic industry in recession.

Trump fulfilled his election promise to renegotiate the continental free trade agreement with Mexico and Canada in 1994 and created the USMCA.

The new pact, which was also signed in January, replaces what Trump called the worst trade deal in U.S. history, though experts say it is more of an update than a revision.

Booming stock exchange

Wall Street has welcomed the Trump administration’s tax cuts and easing of regulations and has grown about 55 percent since its election on November 8, 2016.

This will be another selling point for Americans, whose retirement assets largely depend on stock prices.