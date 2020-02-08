Economists see RBA as too optimistic

Economists believe that the Reserve Bank is far too optimistic to expect a clear recovery of the Australian economy by the end of the year and anticipate the need for a further interest rate cut in the coming months.

The central bank has reduced its forecasts for short-term economic growth due to the drought, forest fires and coronavirus outbreak.

But with the publication of his latest forecasts on Friday, he still expects the economy to return to an annual rate of 2.75 percent by the end of 2020 and to three percent by the end of 2021.

Annual growth was a slow 1.7 percent in the September quarter – the last official reading of the state of the economy.

“While forest fires and coronavirus are primarily a threat to short-term growth, a full recovery is likely to take longer than the RBA assumes,” said AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver in a note to customers on Saturday.

“They come at a time when confidence was already fragile.”

He expects growth to stay closer to 2 percent this year, which means that unemployment is likely to rise a little and wages and inflation will continue to fall for longer.

St George Economics economist Nelson Aston expects that the Reserve Bank will have to provide further incentives in the coming months and will again lower the cash rate “given the current uncertainties.”

It was also bad news for treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who already saw his promising budget surplus for 2019/20 diminish from the government’s response to forest fires and the coronavirus outbreak.

For the 2019/20 financial year, the Reserve Bank predicts an economic growth of two percent instead of the 2.25 percent predicted by the treasurer in his half-yearly budget update released in December.

The update also reduced the 2019/20 surplus to $ 5.0 billion, compared to a previous forecast of $ 7.1 billion, even before the forest fires were destroyed.

Mr. Frydenberg, however, rejected “speculation” in a weekend article in the Australian newspaper that he is imposing a $ 1.4 billion tax increase on the gas industry to replace falling revenues and protect future surpluses.

“The aforementioned review was announced in November 2018 and will not be returned to the government until this year’s budget,” Frydenberg said in tweets who responded to the article.

“That’s why speculation is wrong.”

